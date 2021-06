Glovo Buys Delivery Hero Operations in 6 Countries; Romanian Deal Pending Antitrust Clearance

Glovo Buys Delivery Hero Operations in 6 Countries; Romanian Deal Pending Antitrust Clearance. Spanish on-demand delivery platform Glovo has acquired Delivery Hero’s operations in six European countries for EUR170 million, in a multi-jurisdictional assisted by law firm Wolf Theiss. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]