June 18, 2021

Cluj-Napoca registers highest nitrogen dioxide concentration in Europe, this May (Airly)
The central-western city of Cluj-Napoca is in the top of Romania and Europe regarding high concentrations of NO2 (nitrogen dioxide - emissions resulted from auto pollutants) registered in the month of May, according to a ranking made by Airly, the company who monitors air quality. Also, in the same hierarchy are: western Timisoara (4th place - with an index of Air Quality of 14.84 points), southeastern Ploiesti (7th place, 13.83 index) and Bucharest Municipality (8th place, 13.33 index). "Given that 62% of world governments do not share data regarding real time air quality, we wanted to take this initiative and show everyone what happens with the air around us. The data is not excellent for some regions in Europe, but we are observing an opportunity of solving this. People need to change their habits, especially regarding their cars' using, and local authorities should begin to monitor these problems, then apply adequate policies to managing them," Wiktor Warchalowski, CEO and co-founder of Airly, says. According to the specialty analysis published on Friday, in a hierarchy regarding NO2 pollution, the leader of this pollutant type concentration is the city of Cluj-Napoca, with 17.53 points, followed by the British city Newcastle Upon Tyne (with a concentration of 17.05). The podium is closed by Naples (15.88), city, which is first place in the leaderboard regarding high values of PM10, with a score of 23.91. Along with Phillips, Airly launched the CSR campaign "Romania Breathes", which aims to cover the entire Romanian territory with air quality sensors.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

