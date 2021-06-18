 
PSD's Ciolacu: No catastrophe if Romania held early elections for the first time in 30 years
PSD's Ciolacu: No catastrophe if Romania held early elections for the first time in 30 years.

Chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday in Timisoara that PSD will never support a Liberal minority government and that there would be "no catastrophe" if early elections were organized in Romania after 30 years. The Social Democrat leader reiterated that PSD is the largest party in Romania which was the winner of the 2020 parliamentary election but despite that was stripped of the right to nominate the Prime Minister. "Do you see me, or Paul Stanescu, Alfred Simonis, Sorin Grindeanu, ever backing Mrs. Turcan, Mr. Citu to stay on in a minority government? I tell you not. When in normal Romania - as per Mr. Iohannis's promise - but you violate the spirit of the Constitution and strip the election winners of the right to propose the Prime Minister, you must assume the consequences. I don't think it would be a catastrophe if, for the first time in 30 years, Romania held early elections. Bulgaria is holding them too. Anyway, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan needs to be renegotiated, a lot of emergency ordinances must be referred to Parliament for amendment," Marcel Ciolacu told a press conference. The PSD leader added that his party is not part of the political game that concerns the National Liberal Party. "We care about the fate of the Romanians. We don't care who will win the PNL leadership, because whoever that will be - either Ludovic Orban or Florin Citu, he will be just as harmful for Romania; they have both proven their administrative capacity, because one of them is the sitting Prime Minister, the other was Prime Minister and you see what happens. (...) We are not hypocrites, we own up to the past, our ability to change the future is important, but we can only do this together with the Romanians," Ciolacu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

