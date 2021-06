Romania's Romgaz Secures 4-Mo Exclusive Negotiation Period with Exxon for Neptun Deep

Romania's Romgaz Secures 4-Mo Exclusive Negotiation Period with Exxon for Neptun Deep. Romanian gas producer Romgaz announced Friday it has secured a four-month exclusivity agreement with US ExxonMobil for negotiations over the acquisition of Exxon's stake in Neptun Deep offshore block in the Black Sea. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]