June 18, 2021

PSD's Rafila: Emergency ordinance transferring hospital beds to lead to lower financing of public hospitals
PSD MP Alexandru Rafila said on Friday that the emergency ordinance transferring a number of hospital beds from the public to the private system will have the effect of reducing funding for public hospitals, but also the establishment of a co-payment that many cannot afford. "This ordinance currently increases the proportion of beds allocated to the private sector that are under contract with the National Health Insurance House. The emergency ordinance provides that the number of beds that can be contacted by private operators can increase by 10%, this is coupled with another mechanism, co-payment, i.e. patients who turn to these beds that are financed by the health insurance system will have to bear a contribution, and this contribution is no longer limited (...)," Rafila told a press conference at the PSD headquarters. He added that a second effect of the ordinance will be to reduce funding for public hospitals. "It is mechanism that now may have a low impact, because we are not talking about a very high percentage of beds that would impact the public system, but if this ordinance will be replicated and will lead to an increased number of beds in the private sector, then the public sector will have less funding," Rafila said. The PSD deputy stated that this will limit access to health services, because the number of patients who have complementary insurance or who can pay from their pocket for additional costs to the private sector is small. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

