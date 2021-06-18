Bulgaria, Romania to have read-only access to the Visa Information System starting July
Jun 18, 2021
Bulgaria, Romania to have read-only access to the Visa Information System starting July.
Bulgaria and Romania will have read-only access to the Visa Information System, the database that connects EU border guards with Member States’ consulates around the world, starting in July 2021, according to a decision taken by the European Commission on Friday, after both countries (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]