GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count up by 70 on 32.000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count up by 70 on 32.000-plus tests run in past 24 hours. Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 70 in the last 24 hours following more than 32,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Friday there were 1,080,140 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]