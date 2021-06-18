Romania’s Romgaz enters exclusive negotiations with ExxonMobil for Black Sea project

Romania’s Romgaz enters exclusive negotiations with ExxonMobil for Black Sea project. Romanian state-controlled gas producer Romgaz (SNG) has entered exclusive negotiations with US oil group ExxonMobil for its stake in the Neptun Deep offshore gas project in the Black Sea. The exclusivity agreement is valid for four months, until October 15, 2021, Romgaz said in a note to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]