GCS: 53 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; in over 19,000 tests performed in last 24 hours.

A number of 53 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 19,00 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. By Sunday, 1,080,256 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,122 were declared cured. To date, 8,220,005 RT-PCR tests and 1,355,528 rapid antigen tests have been processed. In the last 24 hours, 12,173 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,034 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,139 on request) and 7,378 rapid antigen tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 11 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)