PM Citu called on prefects to go out in field in areas affected by floods, to urgently request additional resources.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Florin Citu called on the prefects to go out in the field in the areas affected by the floods and told them that if they need additional resources, they must urgently request them. "I am interested if additional resources are needed to intervene as soon as possible in the affected localities, especially now, when we have a Code Red for floods; here I am talking about the counties of Bacau, Vrancea, Galati, Braila. In these 24 hours I have I have been in touch with Mr Raed Arafat, Secretary of State, with the Minister of Internal Affairs and, as I told you yesterday, I want us to have an exemplary mobilization in all counties to come to the aid of the citizens, especially in the affected counties. If additional resources are needed, any kind of resources, please urgently request them. (...) As we did in Vrancea, the neighboring counties can come to the rescue," premier Citu said in a video-conference with the prefects. "You simply have to ask for the resources. The involvement of all the prefects is needed. You have to go out in the field, where you are needed (...), so that we can immediately have an assessment of the situation," the prime minister said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)