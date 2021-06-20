Tennis: Tecau and Krawietz win men's doubles final in ATP 500 tournament in Halle

Tennis: Tecau and Krawietz win men's doubles final in ATP 500 tournament in Halle. The Romanian-German pair made up of Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz won on Sunday the men's doubles final of the 1,318,605-EUR ATP 500 grass-court tournament in Halle (Germany), after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)/Hubert Hurkacz (Poland), 7-6 (4), 6-4. Third-seeded Tecau and Krawietz prevailed in one hour and 29 minutes. Tecau and Krawietz were in their third final after losing the ones in Rotterdam and Barcelona this spring. Tecau and his partner secured a cheque worth 40,200 euros and 500 double ATP points. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mircea Lazaroniu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]