COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 20,345 people immunised in last 24 hours, 6,125 with first dose

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 20,345 people immunised in last 24 hours, 6,125 with first dose. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 20,345 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 16,680 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 766 of the Moderna vaccine, 571 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 2,328 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. CNCAV shows that 6,125 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 14,220 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 8,736,769 doses have been administered to 4,633,520 people, of whom 278,389 have received their first dose and 4,355,131 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well. In the last 24 hours, 3 side effects were reported, of which three were local and 14 general. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,495 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,773 were local and 14,722 general. CNCAV also says that 145 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Diana Dumitru; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]