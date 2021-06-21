|
Top Ten Companies in Romania with Highest Decline in Headcount Lost Almost 9,500 Employees
Jun 21, 2021
Top Ten Companies in Romania with Highest Decline in Headcount Lost Almost 9,500 Employees.
The top ten companies in Romania with the highest decline in headcount lost almost 9,500 employees in 2020.
|
