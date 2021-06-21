Andrei Baciu: Vaccines protect us from new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well

Andrei Baciu: Vaccines protect us from new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well. Vaccines protect us from the new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well, Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu informed on Monday, quoting a British study. "Vaccines protect us from the new SARS-CoV-2 strains! A British study published in "The Lancet" medical journal shows that fully vaccinated persons with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca serums have developed antibodies capable to neutralise the Delta (India) strain of the novel coronavirus," Baciu writes on his Facebook page. According to the Secretary of State, it is important that the body produces the necessary antibodies and detects this coronavirus mutation. "Unfortunately, in Romania there have already been 35 persons infected with the Delta strain of the SARS-CoV-2," Andrei Baciu also says. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]