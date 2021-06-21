Tennis: Patricia Tig, through to Bad Homburg (WTA) round of 16

Tennis: Patricia Tig, through to Bad Homburg (WTA) round of 16. Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig qualified on Sunday for the round of 16 of the WTA tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany, with total prize money worth 189,708 euro, while Sorana Cirstea lost in the first round. Tig (aged 26, 61st in the WTA ranking) defeated German Mona Barthel (30, 187th in the WTA) 7-6 (4), 6-3, after one hour and 49 minutes. The Romanian had defeated Barthel in 2015, 6-4, 6-2, in Wuhan, in the first round of qualifications. Tig secured a check worth 3,653 euros and 30 WTA points, and will play next against Nadia Podoroska (24, 40th in the WTA), the fifth seed. Tig won her only match so far against the Argentinean, in 2019, in the quarterfinals in Sevilla, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Sorana Cirstea (31 years old, 45th in the WTA), sixth seeded, was defeated in the first round by the German Andrea Petkovic (33 years old, 129th in the WTA), 6-3, 6-4, after one hour and 22 minutes. Cirstea won 2,682 euros and one WTA point after her first grass court match of the season. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]