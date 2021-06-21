CNCAV: New tranche of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine to arrive to Romania on Tuesday

CNCAV: New tranche of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine to arrive to Romania on Tuesday. A number of 208,800 doses of the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine will arrive on Tuesday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development, informs the National Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV). According to the quoted source, transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land. "The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the next period they will be distributed to the existing regional centres nationwide. The National Storage Centre for vaccines against COVID-19 within the "Cantacuzino" Institute is fully authorised and approved by the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority that has competence in the field of medicine for human use," states the same source. To date, Romania has received 3,165,200 doses of the vaccine produced by the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, and since February 15, 835,780 doses have already been used to immunise the population. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]