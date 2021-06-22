Al Dahra agri group seeks EBRD financing for operations in Romania and Serbia

Al Dahra agri group seeks EBRD financing for operations in Romania and Serbia. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to extend, pending approval on July 21, two loans in the total amount of EUR 54 mln to companies in Al Dahra group of companies, a leading global agribusiness player headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. One of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]