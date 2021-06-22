Hidroelectrica begins "ample" modernization of hydropower plant on the Danube

Hidroelectrica begins "ample" modernization of hydropower plant on the Danube. Romania's biggest power producer, state-controlled group Hidroelectrica, announced "ample and difficult" modernization works under a EUR 57 mln (EUR 11 mln) project at Iron Gates hydropower plant on the Danube, Ziarul Financiar reported. The contract regards "the modernization of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]