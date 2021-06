Romgaz finally fires contractor for 430MW power plant

Romgaz finally fires contractor for 430MW power plant. The Romanian gas company Romgaz (SNG) informed investors about the termination of the contract for the 430MW Iernut gas-fired power plant, motivated by the non-completion in time, by the Executor, of the construction works and commissioning. The statement comes two months and a half after (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]