Romanian power utility Electrica to set up renewable energy subsidiary
Jun 22, 2021
Romanian electricity distribution and supply group Electrica (EL), where the Government is the biggest shareholder (48.8%), will set up a subsidiary to handle the group’s investments in the renewable energy generation and storage area, Economica.net reported. The mission of the subsidiary would (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]