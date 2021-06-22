European Council asks Romania to report on fiscal consolidation strategy by Oct 15

European Council asks Romania to report on fiscal consolidation strategy by Oct 15. The Council of the European Union on June 18 adopted the June 2 recommendation under the excessive deficit procedure for Romania. The recommendation establishes that Romania should put an end to the excessive deficit situation by 2024 at the latest, providing for a two-year delay compared to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]