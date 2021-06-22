Banca Transilvania chief economist expects monetary tightening but not above 2%

Banca Transilvania chief economist expects monetary tightening but not above 2%. There are signs that the Romanian National Bank (BNR) is shifting from the monetary relaxation stage towards a new monetary cycle, chief economist of the Romanian biggest financial group Banca Transilvania, Andrei Radulescu, said in a conference over the weekend. The refinancing rate will, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]