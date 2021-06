Romania’s GDP at PPP reaches 72% of EU average in 2020

Romania’s GDP at PPP reaches 72% of EU average in 2020. Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) increased to 72% of the European Union’s average, 3pp up from 2019, according to the first estimates published by the Union’s statistics office, Eurostat. Romania’s economy thus performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]