Andreas Lier takes over as president of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce. The board of the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) elected Andreas Lier, the CEO of BASF Romania, as president of the organization. He succeeds Dragoș Anastasiu, whose mandate expired this year. Lier was elected to the board in 2020 and has since been actively (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]