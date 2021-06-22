Romanian PM Citu under attack from both sides for slow COVID-19 vaccination

Romanian PM Citu under attack from both sides for slow COVID-19 vaccination. Romanian prime minister Florin Citu came under criticism for how the vaccination campaign develops from both Social Democrat opposition and from his own party, more precisely from the Liberal leader Ludovic Orban, who is Citu’s rival in this fall’s internal party elections. While reminding PM (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]