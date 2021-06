Romania signs memorandum to accept more Filipino workers

Romania signs memorandum to accept more Filipino workers. The Filipino labor secretary Silvestre Bello III and the Romanian Embassy chargè d’affaires Mihail Sion signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to hire more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for Romania, Sunstar.com reported. In his statement during the signing ceremony, Bello said the MOU (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]