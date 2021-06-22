Romania's Olaru progresses to Bad Homburg Open women's doubles QFs

Romania's Olaru progresses to Bad Homburg Open women's doubles QFs. Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru paired up with Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok progressed to the women's doubles quarter-finals of the 189,708-euro Bad Homburg Open WTA tournament on Monday after beating Andreea Mitu (Romania)/Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia) 6-1 6-4. Second-seeded Olaru- Kicenok cruised to victory in 67 minutes. For their performance in the tournament, the pairing won 1,854 euros and 60 WTA doubles points. In the quarter-finals, Olaru and Kichenok will play the winners between Germany's Mara Guth/Julia Middendorf and Russia's Alena Fomina/Ekaterina Yashina. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]