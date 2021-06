Central Bank Approves Mustafa Tiftikcioğlu As CEO Of Garanti BBVA Romania

Romania's central bank has approved the appointment of Mustafa Tiftikcioğlu to the position of CEO of Garanti BBVA Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]