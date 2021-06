Bonas Import Export Shares To Start Trading On AeRO Market June 24

Bonas Import Export Shares To Start Trading On AeRO Market June 24. The shares of Cluj-based dairy producer Bonas Import Export, held by the Nas family, will start trading on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol BONA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]