Electrica Seeks To Set Up Power Generation Company; Eyes 400 MW Renewable Energy Projects
Jun 22, 2021
Electrica Seeks To Set Up Power Generation Company; Eyes 400 MW Renewable Energy Projects.
Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) will organize on August 11 the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders which are expected to approve the establishment of a power generation company called Electrica Producţie Energie SA and organized as a joint stock company, a (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]