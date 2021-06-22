Electrica Seeks To Set Up Power Generation Company; Eyes 400 MW Renewable Energy Projects

Electrica Seeks To Set Up Power Generation Company; Eyes 400 MW Renewable Energy Projects. Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) will organize on August 11 the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders which are expected to approve the establishment of a power generation company called Electrica Producţie Energie SA and organized as a joint stock company, a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]