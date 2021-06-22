 
Romaniapress.com

June 22, 2021

Dacia unveils updated Duster to be traded from September 2021 in 4x2, 4x4 versions
Jun 22, 2021

Dacia unveils updated Duster to be traded from September 2021 in 4x2, 4x4 versions.

On Tuesday, the Dacia car manufacturer unveiled an enhanced and updated version of its Duster that will start trading in September 2021 in 4x2 and 4x4 versions. "Following on from earlier generations, the New Duster is aimed both at customers who are looking for a comfortable, attractive SUV and those who want a robust, versatile 4x4. True to its heritage, the New Duster is still a family SUV with a trailblazer spirit. It is the companion for everyday use, but also for adventures in nature. Its captivating design has evolved, especially in respect of its lights and grille, which give it an even stronger personality, and improved CO2 efficiency," the company says in a press statement. According to the statement, inside, it is fitted with a high centre console with a retracting armrest, offers two multimedia systems with a new 8-inch screen and is available with a dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox. The New Duster is now available with a six-speed automatic EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) gearbox with the TCe 150 engine, while the capacity of the LPG tank on the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel version has been increased by 50 per cent, or 49.8 litres. In addition to the cruise control and speed limiter, which is operated from the steering wheel, the New Duster is equipped with the latest-generation ESC as standard. There are also other key driver-assistance systems (ADAS) available - blind spot warning, park assist, hill start assists, adaptive hill descent control (4x4 version), and multi-view camera. "Duster is the Dacia revolution on the SUV segment. Since the release of the first generation in 2010, the model, which will soon reach 2 million customers, has become a true emblem of the Dacia brand. However, the renewal of an emblematic model is no easy task. The general line of the model, attractive and easily recognisable, has been maintained. But we have brought a series of evolutions for a plus of modernity and freshness. The spirit of adventure and the spirit of Dacia are fully found in the new Duster, a robust and affordable model that offers the essentials," Lionel Jaillet, Dacia Product Performance Director, is quoted as saying in the statement. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)   Photo source: www.dacia.ro

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BNR head Mugur Isarescu: We are not proposing to stimulate credit towards rational exuberance The National Bank of Romania (BNR) does not simply aim to stimulate credit toward rational exuberance, a rapid credit growth that will end in the explosion of non-performing loans, BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday at the seminar on "Target: Boosting financial (...)

webPR: Deloitte Romania opens applications for the 22nd edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition Deloitte Romania opens application for the 22nd edition of Technology Fast 50 Central Europe competition, addressed to large and small local companies in the technology sector, public and private, which register accelerated growth. Providing both established and emerging technology companies (...)

Bucharest Prefect emphasizes that earthquake intervention plan must be as well structured as possible Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica underlined on Wednesday that the intervention plan in case of an earthquake must be as well structured as possible. "Starting three months ago, when I took office, I have been interested in this aspect, I even had a meeting with Mr. Niculusca [head of the (...)

Fabian Gyula, candidate for the position of Ombudsman: Fundamental rights of Romanians, a shield from state power Candidate for the position of ombudsman Fabian Gyula said on Wednesday that the fundamental rights of Romanians are “a shield” from the power of the state and from the power of the European institutions, and the people need a shield bearer to hold this shield for them. “My first goal... The post (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 66 in the past 24 hours following over 32.000 tests nationwide As many as 66 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 32,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients (...)

Meteorologists issue red and orange warnings as heatwave hits Romania Seven counties in western Romania will be under a Code Red alert of extreme heat on June 24 and June 25, when the temperatures are expected to go up to 41 degrees Celsius. The warning covers the counties of Caras-Severin, Timis, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Salaj, and Maramures. The National (...)

President Iohannis to attend the European Council meeting in Brussels this Thursday and Friday President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, the Presidential Administration informed. The main topics on the agenda of the meeting are European Union coordination in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the process of economic (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |