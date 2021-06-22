Dacia unveils updated Duster to be traded from September 2021 in 4x2, 4x4 versions

Dacia unveils updated Duster to be traded from September 2021 in 4x2, 4x4 versions. On Tuesday, the Dacia car manufacturer unveiled an enhanced and updated version of its Duster that will start trading in September 2021 in 4x2 and 4x4 versions. "Following on from earlier generations, the New Duster is aimed both at customers who are looking for a comfortable, attractive SUV and those who want a robust, versatile 4x4. True to its heritage, the New Duster is still a family SUV with a trailblazer spirit. It is the companion for everyday use, but also for adventures in nature. Its captivating design has evolved, especially in respect of its lights and grille, which give it an even stronger personality, and improved CO2 efficiency," the company says in a press statement. According to the statement, inside, it is fitted with a high centre console with a retracting armrest, offers two multimedia systems with a new 8-inch screen and is available with a dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox. The New Duster is now available with a six-speed automatic EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) gearbox with the TCe 150 engine, while the capacity of the LPG tank on the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel version has been increased by 50 per cent, or 49.8 litres. In addition to the cruise control and speed limiter, which is operated from the steering wheel, the New Duster is equipped with the latest-generation ESC as standard. There are also other key driver-assistance systems (ADAS) available - blind spot warning, park assist, hill start assists, adaptive hill descent control (4x4 version), and multi-view camera. "Duster is the Dacia revolution on the SUV segment. Since the release of the first generation in 2010, the model, which will soon reach 2 million customers, has become a true emblem of the Dacia brand. However, the renewal of an emblematic model is no easy task. The general line of the model, attractive and easily recognisable, has been maintained. But we have brought a series of evolutions for a plus of modernity and freshness. The spirit of adventure and the spirit of Dacia are fully found in the new Duster, a robust and affordable model that offers the essentials," Lionel Jaillet, Dacia Product Performance Director, is quoted as saying in the statement. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: www.dacia.ro [Read the article in Agerpres]