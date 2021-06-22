Transelectrica Gets Shareholder Approval For Dividend Of RON0.87/Share, At 3.4% Yield

Transelectrica Gets Shareholder Approval For Dividend Of RON0.87/Share, At 3.4% Yield. Shareholders of Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) have approved in their general meeting of June 22, 2021 both a gross dividend of RON0.28 per share, which was initially set, and an additional dividend of RON0.59, requested by the Romanian State, which is the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]