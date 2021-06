Eurostat: Romania, Bulgaria, Poland Have Lowest Price Levels For Consumer Goods

Eurostat: Romania, Bulgaria, Poland Have Lowest Price Levels For Consumer Goods. Romania, Bulgaria and Poland have the lowest price levels for consumer goods, half the European average, while Denmark, Ireland and Luxembourg have the highest price levels, way above the EU average, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]