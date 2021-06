Evergent Investments Becomes Shareholder Of Agroserv Mariuta

Evergent Investments (the former SIF Moldova) has become a shareholder in Agroserv Mariuta (MILK.RO), the dairy processor of Laptaria cu caimac, per a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]