PM Citu: More than 98,000 minors aged between 12 and 17 have been immunized to date.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that, according to data obtained so far, as many as 98,134 minors aged between 12 and 17 have been immunized against COVID-19, specifying that parents and guardians are those who make the decision in this regard. "I support vaccination for the population, we need as many vaccinated people as possible, but when we talk about young people under 18, here, the parents and guardians are the ones who make the decisions and they have to make the best decisions. From the data we have so far, there are 98,134 minors between the ages of 12 and 17 who have been vaccinated, and according to a report on the students' desire to get vaccinated, 45.5 percent of students consider it very important and important to get vaccinated. I say we have a good start as regards the youth, now I would dare to say better than in adults, in many ways, in terms of the desire to get vaccinated. We are glad that the information has reached young people," said Florin Citu, on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace of Government, during a meeting on the benefits of vaccinating children. The prime minister pointed out that the effects of the vaccination campaign can be seen, both in the number of people infected daily, that has decreased, but also in the number of hospitalizations in the ICUs and the number of deaths, which are also declining. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita, representatives of UNICEF, and representatives of the National Council of Pupils and National Federation of Parents' Associations. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)