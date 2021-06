PM Citu: Over 98,000 minors aged between 12 and 17 have been immunized against COVID-19



PM Citu: Over 98,000 minors aged between 12 and 17 have been immunized against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that, according to data obtained so far, as many as 98,134 minors aged between 12 and 17 have been immunized against COVID-19, specifying that parents and guardians are those who make the decision in this regard. “I support vaccination for the (...)