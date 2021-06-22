PSD’s Ciolacu: This is the first time in 30 years that a motion of no confidence has a chance to succeed



PSD’s Ciolacu: This is the first time in 30 years that a motion of no confidence has a chance to succeed.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday evening that the Social Democrats’ no -confidence vote is likely to succeed because the Citu government is “inefficient” and its direction is “wrong.” “It is the first time, after 30 years of post-December democracy, that a (...)