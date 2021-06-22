GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 41 following 17.559 tests performed in last 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 41 following 17.559 tests performed in last 24 hours. As many as 41 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 17,599 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]