One United Buys Lakeside Plot in Bucharest for EUR15M

One United Buys Lakeside Plot in Bucharest for EUR15M. Romanian real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO), currently running an IPO in view of capital market listing, has bought a 21,160 sqm plot of land in the proximity of Lake Tei in Bucharest for EUR15 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]