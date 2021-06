Savini Due Posts 2% Growth in Sales in 2020, to RON131M

Savini Due Posts 2% Growth in Sales in 2020, to RON131M. Romanian bathroom furniture maker Savini Due in Sebes, controlled by Italian businessman Piersante Savini, registered sales of RON131 million in 2020, 2% higher compared with 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]