EduMin Cimpeanu: Sex education curriculum is extremely important and must be done

EduMin Cimpeanu: Sex education curriculum is extremely important and must be done. Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday that the sexual education curriculum is important and must be included in a modular system under the concept “Education for Life”, but that students should be able to withdraw from these courses if their parents do not agree to this; he also (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]