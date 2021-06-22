Dacia unveils enhanced version of Duster to be traded from September 2021 in 4×2 and 4×4 versions



On Tuesday, the Dacia car manufacturer unveiled an enhanced and updated version of its Duster that will start trading in September 2021 in 4×2 and 4×4 versions. “Following on from earlier generations, the New Duster is aimed both at customers who are looking for a comfortable, attractive SUV and (...)