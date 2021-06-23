Romaniaâ€™s ruling coalition fails to agree on sex education in schools

Romaniaâ€™s ruling coalition fails to agree on sex education in schools. Romaniaâ€™s Senate, on June 22, rejected the Presidentâ€™s request for a second vote on a rather conservatory law that regulates the sex education discipline in schools. An ad-hoc majority formed by the Social Democrats (PSD), radicals (AUR) and Liberals (PNL) rejected the request to review once (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]