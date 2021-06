Citu: Eurostat confirms Romania has the cheapest food in the EU

Citu: Eurostat confirms Romania has the cheapest food in the EU. Prime Minister Florin Citu says that Eurostat statistical data confirm that Romania has the cheapest food in the EU which debunks “another fake news about prices ‘exploding.’ “Eurostat confirms: the cheapest food in the European Union is in Romania! This is how we kill another fake news story about (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]