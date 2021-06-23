EduMin Cimpeanu: Ministry will promote “Education for life” compulsory discipline to include sex education

EduMin Cimpeanu: Ministry will promote “Education for life” compulsory discipline to include sex education. Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu informs that the ministry assumes the promotion of the compulsory discipline Education for life, which will include several modules, among which: sex education, civic education, health education, healthy eating education, road safety education or first aid (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]