Bonami.ro has launched its own premium delivery service

Bonami.ro has launched its own premium delivery service. Starting in June, the online store with furniture and decorations, offers its own delivery services for pieces of furniture, to the customer’s home through Curier Bonami. The premium service is currently available only in Bucharest. “I am glad that we managed to develop this project for the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]