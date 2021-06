Cereale Colect Distribution set to invest RON40M in 2021

Cereale Colect Distribution set to invest RON40M in 2021. Grain trader Cereale Colect Distribution in Tulcea County has earmarked RON40 million for investments in 2021. The company intends to boost storage capacity by 40% to 300,000 tons and expand the vehicle fleet to 150, among others. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]