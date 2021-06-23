COVID-19: Over 98,000 children aged 12-17 vaccinated in Romania, PM says

COVID-19: Over 98,000 children aged 12-17 vaccinated in Romania, PM says. More than 98,000 children aged between 12 and 17 years received the vaccine against COVID-19 in Romania so far, according to data presented on Tuesday, June 22, by prime minister Florin Citu. The PM also noted that parental consent is needed for children 12-17 years of age to be vaccinated.