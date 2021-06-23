PSD submits motion of censure to Parliament

PSD submits motion of censure to Parliament. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs submitted on Wednesday a motion of censure against the Government led by Florin Citu. The motion is entitled "Failed Romania. The 'fantastic' record of the Citu Government," and in its text the social democrats claim that the PNL-USR-UDMR (National Liberal Party-Save Romania Union-Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) government "is leading Romania's economy to the abyss with astonishing speed." "It is time for the Citu Government to go home," the motion signatories said in the document. The motion is to be read on Wednesday in the joint plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and the joint Standing Bureaus will decide when should be debated and voted on. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]