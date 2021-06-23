 
June 23, 2021

Cimpeanu says ministry will promote 'Education for life' subject to include sex education module
Cimpeanu says ministry will promote 'Education for life' subject to include sex education module.

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu informs that the ministry assumes the promotion of the compulsory discipline Education for life, which will include several modules, among which: sex education, civic education, health education, healthy eating education, road safety education or first aid education. "In Romania, as in any civilized state, school curricula are the attribute of specialists in the Ministry of Education. The National Education Law (LEN) provides in art. 65 paragraph (4) that the frameworks and curricula are drawn up by the Ministry of Education. Also LEN states in Article 5 paragraph (1) that, in the field of education, the provisions of the LEN prevail over any other normative provisions. In case of a conflict between them, the provisions of the National Education Law shall apply. On this legislative basis, the Ministry of Education assumes the promotion of a compulsory discipline - 'Education for life', which should include, from the 5th to the 12th grade, compulsory modules, adapted to the pupil's age," the minister said in a statement sent to AGERPRES. According to him, the compulsory modules concerned are the following: - Civic education; - Health education; - Sex education; - Education for healthy eating; - First aid education; - Legal education; - Financial education; - Road safety education; - Civic education. Cimpeanu pointed out that if the parents expressly choose, in writing, to withdraw their children from the Sex Education module, the final grade will be calculated based on the results obtained in the other modules. "This way, we will be able to harmonize the need for a curriculum adapted to the needs of today's society and, in particular, the needs of pupils, avoiding overloading the school curriculum with an excessive number of subjects. On the principle of religion, for parents who expressly choose in writing in order to withdraw their children from the Sex Education module, the pupils would not be affected by the grade obtained in 'Education for Life', the final grade related to the subject will be calculated based on the grades obtained for n-1 modules," the minister mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

